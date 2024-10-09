Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 13,080 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.73.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $147.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

