Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CBAK Energy Technology were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CBAK Energy Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ CBAT opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.87.
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBAK Energy Technology
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.