Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CBAK Energy Technology were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBAT opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.87.

CBAK Energy Technology ( NASDAQ:CBAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CBAK Energy Technology had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

