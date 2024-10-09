Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $696.43 and last traded at $707.73. Approximately 1,479,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,661,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $719.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $310.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $680.33 and its 200-day moving average is $649.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.