Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 95,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 280,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,785,000 after buying an additional 210,207 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.13.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.07.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

