Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $903.87 and last traded at $898.35. Approximately 704,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,019,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $887.16.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $871.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $904.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $850.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

