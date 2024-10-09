Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Block were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Block Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,714 shares of company stock worth $1,812,932 in the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

