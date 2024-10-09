Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,500 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 23,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

