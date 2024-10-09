Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 12,000 STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned 0.34% of STRATA Skin Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, Director Uri Geiger acquired 230,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $723,999.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,441,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,361.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Uri Geiger acquired 230,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $723,999.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,441,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,361.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolev Rafaeli bought 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,509.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

SSKN stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.10.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

