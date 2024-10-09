Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 5,498 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Simulations Plus worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 279,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 49.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $792,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,592 shares in the company, valued at $139,560,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $2,145,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLP opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.04 million, a PE ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.