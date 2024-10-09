Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.20 and last traded at $77.10. 518,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,466,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Roku Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,156 shares of company stock worth $3,481,100 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

