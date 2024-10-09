Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,730 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,803,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Atlassian by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $1,431,514.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,301,771.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $1,431,514.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,301,771.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,263 shares of company stock valued at $36,832,448 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.65.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $168.02 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

