Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in WNS were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 228.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 64.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

