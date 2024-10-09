Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $470.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.13 and its 200 day moving average is $430.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $495.10.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $492.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.85.

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

