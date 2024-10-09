ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 39.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $320.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

