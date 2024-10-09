PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 315.79%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

