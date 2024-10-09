Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,486 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $94.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.77%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.