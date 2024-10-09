Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.70. 3,022,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,440,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after buying an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,424 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

