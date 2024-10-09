Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

