Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.53.

ZBH stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.64 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

