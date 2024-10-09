GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 22.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 5.7% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $513.37 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $521.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.