Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 437,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

