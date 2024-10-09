Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,206. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $185.74 and a 1 year high of $260.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

