Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank lifted its position in Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

SHEL traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 372,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,990. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.