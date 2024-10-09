Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. The company had a trading volume of 63,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $128.77.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

