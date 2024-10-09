Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 12,580 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFQY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,420 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.82.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

