Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 347.7% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.90.

TSLA opened at $244.50 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.61 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $781.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

