C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 5,901 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UOCT. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

UOCT stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

