C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $14.21 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $195.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $197.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.