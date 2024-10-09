C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $54.58 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $54,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after buying an additional 505,162 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 693,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,980,000. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

