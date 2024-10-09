C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $4.91 Million in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 801,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 191,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 218.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,047 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 91,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.3571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $4.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

