C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 5,193 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,081,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $165.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $168.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

