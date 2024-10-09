C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 402,675 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 256.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,675 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

