BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,607,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,498,000 after acquiring an additional 533,884 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,910,000 after acquiring an additional 288,992 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $163,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,796,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.