BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) is C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.29% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,418,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,655,000.

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $49.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

