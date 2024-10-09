C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 795 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

