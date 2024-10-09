SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after acquiring an additional 511,646 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,014,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 707,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 87,558 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

