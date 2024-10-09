C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 8.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3,185.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,984 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 897.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 534,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 480,829 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

UJUL stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

