C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $35.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,635,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $174.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

