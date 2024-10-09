Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Trimmed by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUSFree Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

