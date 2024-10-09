C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $10.38 Million Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after buying an additional 765,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after purchasing an additional 684,369 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 281.5% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 808,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 596,826 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 553,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,001,000 after acquiring an additional 299,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,788,000 after acquiring an additional 294,409 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

