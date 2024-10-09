The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after buying an additional 184,480 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $414.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $415.29.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

