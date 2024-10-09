Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Stock Holdings Increased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.29% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,074,000 after acquiring an additional 286,632 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,025 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 847,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,262,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 683,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.