C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 397 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,755,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 455,250 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after purchasing an additional 274,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $322.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.80 and its 200 day moving average is $302.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

