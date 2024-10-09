C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 930.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 546,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 493,360 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $309,000.

BATS:UJUN opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

