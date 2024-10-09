C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 6,630 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,780.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,183 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

UAUG stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

