C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 2,250 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $266.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $269.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

