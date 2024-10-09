C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,845,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 604,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 61,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

UMAR stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $175.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

