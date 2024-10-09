C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 6,810 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 3.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:UDEC opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

