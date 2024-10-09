C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.88 and its 200-day moving average is $247.47. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $264.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

