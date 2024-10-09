Partnership Wealth Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IWF opened at $376.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

